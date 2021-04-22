Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Have Surged 234.58% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 22,768,419 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.93, to imply an increase of 4.05% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $51.76, putting it -48.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +98.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $3.32 Billion, with an average of 23.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MARA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

After registering a 4.05% upside in the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.98 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 22.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.71%, and -18.86% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 234.58%. Short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 10.56 Million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50, implying an increase of 43.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MARA has been trading 43.14% off suggested target high and 43.14% from its likely low.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 75.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 10.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11% of the shares at 12.34% float percentage. In total, 93 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.46 Million shares (or 3.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Toroso Investments, LLC with 1.27 Million shares, or about 1.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.27 Million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 1,299,356 shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 734.63 Thousand, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about $7.67 Million.