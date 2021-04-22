Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-44.32% year-to-date

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares stood at 22,706,671 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.93, to imply an increase of 15.22% or $2.5 in intraday trading. The LAZR share’s 52-week high remains $47.8, putting it -152.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.87. The company has a valuation of $5.58 Billion, with an average of 3.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LAZR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

After registering a 15.22% upside in the last session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.85 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 4.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.46%, and -38.26% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -44.32%. Short interest in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw shorts transact 19.95 Million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.33, implying an increase of 60.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAZR has been trading 100.74% off suggested target high and 16.22% from its likely low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.46% annually.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 28.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.08% of the shares at 26.66% float percentage. In total, 164 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canvas GP 1, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.91 Million shares (or 2.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $234.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with 1.5 Million shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $50.97 Million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF holds roughly 970,935 shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 163.48 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $3.97 Million.