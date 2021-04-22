Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN): Can A Stock Be Up 3.251% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares stood at 1,916,012 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.95, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The LUMN share’s 52-week high remains $16.6, putting it -28.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.51. The company has a valuation of $14.22 Billion, with an average of 10.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give LUMN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside in the latest session, Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.98 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.13%, and -10.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.51%. Short interest in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) saw shorts transact 76.57 Million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.08, implying a decline of -22.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUMN has been trading 15.83% off suggested target high and -45.95% from its likely low.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lumen Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) shares are +34.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.99% against 9.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.1% this quarter before falling -4.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -3.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $5.06 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.03 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.23 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 76.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 7.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.43%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Lumen Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.11% of the shares at 77.63% float percentage. In total, 972 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 126.37 Million shares (or 11.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 97.26 Million shares, or about 8.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $948.28 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31,065,785 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $302.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.78 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $241.56 Million.