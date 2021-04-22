Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Have Surged 74.99% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares stood at 2,209,834 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.73, to imply an increase of 2.25% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The YVR share’s 52-week high remains $7.5, putting it -174.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.27. The company has a valuation of $33.82 Million, with an average of 32.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YVR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

After registering a 2.25% upside in the last session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.02- this Tuesday, Apr 20, jumping 9.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.53%, and -17.27% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 74.99%. Short interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw shorts transact 951.35 Million shares and set a 97.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 705.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YVR has been trading 705.86% off suggested target high and 705.86% from its likely low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 62.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders hold 10.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.7% of the shares at 5.24% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by J. Goldman & Co., L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 550Thousand shares (or 4.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $858.06 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 23.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $36.53 Thousand.