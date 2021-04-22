Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Dropped -41.12% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 2,138,427 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply an increase of 3.86% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $11.77, putting it -386.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.745. The company has a valuation of $86.29 Million, with an average of 11.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LGHL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

After registering a 3.86% upside in the last session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.13- this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 22.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.37%, and -41.12% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 25.39%. Short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw shorts transact 1.41 Million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -170% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 4.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.04% of the shares at 2.14% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 80Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $154.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CNH Partners LLC with 40Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $77.2 Thousand.