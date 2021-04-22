Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Dropped -41.12% Over A Month – Any Room To Run? – Marketing Sentinel

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Dropped -41.12% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 2,138,427 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply an increase of 3.86% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $11.77, putting it -386.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.745. The company has a valuation of $86.29 Million, with an average of 11.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LGHL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

After registering a 3.86% upside in the last session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.13- this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 22.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.37%, and -41.12% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 25.39%. Short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw shorts transact 1.41 Million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -170% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 4.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.04% of the shares at 2.14% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 80Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $154.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CNH Partners LLC with 40Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $77.2 Thousand.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.