Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Dropped -28.82% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares stood at 2,682,621 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.93, to imply an increase of 7.74% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The KOPN share’s 52-week high remains $13.62, putting it -71.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $723.89 Million, with an average of 4.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kopin Corporation (KOPN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KOPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

After registering a 7.74% upside in the last session, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.17- this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 13.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.47%, and -28.82% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 226.34%. Short interest in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw shorts transact 3.69 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying a decline of -2.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOPN has been trading 51.32% off suggested target high and -55.86% from its likely low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kopin Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares are +500.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60% against 14.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 85.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Kopin Corporation insiders hold 15.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.22% of the shares at 18.12% float percentage. In total, 84 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.53 Million shares (or 6.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.54 Million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.6 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,405,553 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $23.85 Million.