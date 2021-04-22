IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-6.49% year-to-date

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s traded shares stood at 5,658,055 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 6.23% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ITP share’s 52-week high remains $1.45, putting it -178.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $51.54 Million, with an average of 5.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ITP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) trade information

After registering a 6.23% upside in the last session, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.551 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 5.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.69%, and -28.57% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.49%. Short interest in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) saw shorts transact 4.84 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 861.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITP has been trading 861.54% off suggested target high and 861.54% from its likely low.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -307.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s Major holders

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. insiders hold 5.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.95% of the shares at 1.01% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 548.25 Thousand shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $305.1 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 156.42 Thousand shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $87.05 Thousand.