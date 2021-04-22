Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Drops -24.4% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s traded shares stood at 4,530,025 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.18, to imply an increase of 5.53% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The GSMG share’s 52-week high remains $5.2, putting it -24.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $251.63 Million, with an average of 493.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 180.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSMG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

After registering a 5.53% upside in the latest session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.86- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 13.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.55%, and 18.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.36%. Short interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw shorts transact 64.36 Million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 372.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 57.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.66% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linden Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 90.1 Thousand shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $247.77 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yakira Capital Management, Inc. with 37.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $102.3 Thousand.