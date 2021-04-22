Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Drops -231.09% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares stood at 3,212,880 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.41, to imply an increase of 4.6% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The FTFT share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -231.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $249.19 Million, with an average of 31.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

After registering a 4.6% upside in the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.30- this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 20.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.62%, and -47.13% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 81.38%. Short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw shorts transact 2.38 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 319.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTFT has been trading 319.35% off suggested target high and 319.35% from its likely low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders hold 59.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.24% of the shares at 8.03% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 971.53 Thousand shares (or 1.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 918.03 Thousand shares, or about 1.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.73 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 51,060 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $316.57 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.67 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $153.64 Thousand.