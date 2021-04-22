For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Is Worth A Shot

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares stood at 1,064,512 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.84, to imply an increase of 6.36% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The METX share’s 52-week high remains $14.3, putting it -677.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.7. The company has a valuation of $92.2 Million, with an average of 1.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give METX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

After registering a 6.36% upside in the last session, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.46 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 25.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.01%, and -32.35% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8%. Short interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw shorts transact 1.57 Million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -221.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. insiders hold 70.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.32% of the shares at 41.97% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 520Thousand shares (or 0.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 118.33 Thousand shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $236.66 Thousand.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 45,920 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.67 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.67 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $46.82 Thousand.