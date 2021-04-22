For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Is Worth A Shot

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s traded shares stood at 1,397,883 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.93, to imply a decline of -4.05% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The TV share’s 52-week high remains $13.43, putting it -3.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.73. The company has a valuation of $7.25 Billion, with an average of 10.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

After registering a -4.05% downside in the latest session, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.63 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 5.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.31%, and 30.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.31%. Short interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw shorts transact 2.62 Million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.8, implying a decline of -16.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $16.37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TV has been trading 26.6% off suggested target high and -45.86% from its likely low.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) shares are +91.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -842.86% against -2.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 500% this quarter before falling -83.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.21 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.22 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.16 Billion and $1Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.8% before jumping 22.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -128% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.1% annually.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.88% of the shares at 48.88% float percentage. In total, 169 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 64.95 Million shares (or 11.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $535.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harris Associates L.P. with 64.19 Million shares, or about 11.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $528.89 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 47,072,780 shares. This is just over 8.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $387.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.07 Million, or 4.86% of the shares, all valued at about $223.02 Million.