Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)’s traded shares stood at 4,534,714 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.56, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The FWAA share’s 52-week high remains $11.67, putting it -10.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.77. The company has a valuation of $467.57 Million, with an average of 40.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 327.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FWAA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)’s Major holders
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I insiders hold 3.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.3% of the shares at 5.47% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Calamos Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10Thousand shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100Thousand.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
We also have John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd holds roughly 102,100 shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.73 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $115.93 Thousand.