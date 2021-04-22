Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) up 184.08% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s traded shares stood at 4,580,271 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.57, to imply a decline of -18.3% or -$2.15 in intraday trading. The EOLS share’s 52-week high remains $17.38, putting it -81.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $409.35 Million, with an average of 1.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Evolus, Inc. (EOLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EOLS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) trade information

After registering a -18.3% downside in the latest session, Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.96 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 20.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.31%, and -33.58% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 184.08%. Short interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) saw shorts transact 3Million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.43, implying an increase of 82.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EOLS has been trading 161.23% off suggested target high and -16.41% from its likely low.

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evolus, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) shares are +179.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -48.98% against 16.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.7% this quarter before jumping 93% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 93.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $11.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.5 Million and $7.81 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.8% before jumping 289.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -51.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.5% annually.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s Major holders

Evolus, Inc. insiders hold 50.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.83% of the shares at 38.11% float percentage. In total, 122 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.48 Million shares (or 3.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 1.38 Million shares, or about 3.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.62 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 573,514 shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 446.34 Thousand, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about $1.5 Million.