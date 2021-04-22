Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX): Can A Stock Be Up 1.496% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s traded shares stood at 1,841,856 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $223.24, to imply an increase of 15.89% or $30.61 in intraday trading. The EFX share’s 52-week high remains $225.98, putting it -1.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $129.39. The company has a valuation of $27.49 Billion, with an average of 543.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 761.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Equifax Inc. (EFX), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EFX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.49.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) trade information

After registering a 15.89% upside in the latest session, Equifax Inc. (EFX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $225.9 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.7%, and 26.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.96%. Short interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw shorts transact 3.24 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $207.67, implying a decline of -6.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $175 and $240 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EFX has been trading 7.51% off suggested target high and -21.61% from its likely low.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equifax Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Equifax Inc. (EFX) shares are +21.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.89% against 12.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -6.9% this quarter before falling -14.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 228.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.63% annually.

EFX Dividends

Equifax Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equifax Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.56, with the share yield ticking at 0.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.15%.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s Major holders

Equifax Inc. insiders hold 0.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.43% of the shares at 92.79% float percentage. In total, 832 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.71 Million shares (or 10.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.45 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 10.74 Million shares, or about 8.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.07 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equifax Inc. (EFX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,435,600 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $662.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $530.45 Million.