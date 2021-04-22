Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) up 203.19% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DLPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28, implying an increase of 167.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DLPN has been trading 167.94% off suggested target high and 167.94% from its likely low.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) shares are +141.34% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -380% this quarter before jumping 78.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.5 Million and $4.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.5% before jumping 61.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 22.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.94% of the shares at 8.92% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 327.98 Thousand shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 112.81 Thousand shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $383.54 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 92,846 shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $315.68 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.77 Thousand, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about $124.75 Thousand.