Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) up 63.57% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 34.09% – Here’s What to Do Now

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s traded shares stood at 2,779,314 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.22, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The DVN share’s 52-week high remains $26.13, putting it -23.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.73. The company has a valuation of $14.28 Billion, with an average of 10.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DVN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the latest session, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.56 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 6.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.23%, and -5.06% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 34.09%. Short interest in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) saw shorts transact 11.74 Million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.5, implying an increase of 43.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21 and $43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DVN has been trading 102.64% off suggested target high and -1.04% from its likely low.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2188.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 04, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Devon Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.63, with the share yield ticking at 2.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.61%.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Devon Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.57% of the shares at 57.09% float percentage. In total, 764 institutions holds shares in the company, led by EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 78.98 Million shares (or 11.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.25 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 65.44 Million shares, or about 9.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.03 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,493,628 shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $260.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.65 Million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about $341.98 Million.