ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Dropped -23.86% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares stood at 6,129,465 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.79, to imply an increase of 10.43% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The WISH share’s 52-week high remains $32.85, putting it -138.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.4. The company has a valuation of $8.36 Billion, with an average of 4.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WISH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.36, implying an increase of 91.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WISH has been trading 190.07% off suggested target high and 45.03% from its likely low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -447.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

ContextLogic Inc. insiders hold 6.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.1% of the shares at 82.2% float percentage. In total, 116 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 103.77 Million shares (or 20.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Formation8 GP, LLC with 63.39 Million shares, or about 12.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.16 Billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port holds roughly 3,687,788 shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 Million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about $37.08 Million.