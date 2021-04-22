Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Could Grow By 65.75% Or More

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares stood at 23,360,702 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.05, to imply an increase of 4.99% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The CLOV share’s 52-week high remains $17.45, putting it -92.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.31. The company has a valuation of $3.68 Billion, with an average of 4.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLOV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.84.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

After registering a 4.99% upside in the last session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.57 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 14.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.97%, and 6.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.03%. Short interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw shorts transact 38.5 Million shares and set a 2.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.25, implying an increase of 46.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLOV has been trading 65.75% off suggested target high and 10.5% from its likely low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.