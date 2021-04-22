Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Could Grow By 43.06% Or More

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares stood at 2,006,565 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $76.89, to imply an increase of 4.22% or $3.11 in intraday trading. The NET share’s 52-week high remains $95.77, putting it -24.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.18. The company has a valuation of $23.65 Billion, with an average of 2.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

After registering a 4.22% upside in the latest session, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $79.02 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.38%, and 5.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.34%. Short interest in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) saw shorts transact 13.09 Million shares and set a 2.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.64, implying an increase of 26.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $77 and $110 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NET has been trading 43.06% off suggested target high and 0.14% from its likely low.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.