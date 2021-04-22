Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~20.88% year-to-date

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s traded shares stood at 3,419,118 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.3. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $102.01, to imply a decline of -0.7% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The CVX share’s 52-week high remains $112.7, putting it -10.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.16. The company has a valuation of $196.49 Billion, with an average of 7.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Chevron Corporation (CVX), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CVX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

After registering a -0.7% downside in the latest session, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $104.3 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.3%, and -0.45% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 20.88%. Short interest in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) saw shorts transact 15.79 Million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $121.57, implying an increase of 19.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $101 and $152 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVX has been trading 49% off suggested target high and -0.99% from its likely low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chevron Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares are +44.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2700% against 28.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -30.2% this quarter before jumping 185.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $30.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.11 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.5 Billion and $22.1 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.6% before jumping 45.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -291.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.9% annually.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chevron Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 5.16, with the share yield ticking at 5.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.35%.