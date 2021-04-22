Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Surged 315.5% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s traded shares stood at 1,447,709 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 6.43% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CHEK share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -201.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.243. The company has a valuation of $104.97 Million, with an average of 2.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHEK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 101.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHEK has been trading 168.46% off suggested target high and 34.23% from its likely low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Check-Cap Ltd. insiders hold 5.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.91% of the shares at 5.2% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Squarepoint Ops LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 271.89 Thousand shares (or 5.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.07 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fosun International Ltd with 127.56 Thousand shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $58.68 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 91,492 shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125.34 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.42 Thousand, or 1.1% of the shares, all valued at about $89.39 Thousand.