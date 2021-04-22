Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) up 67.92% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 23.68% – Here’s What to Do Now

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares stood at 2,621,173 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.45, to imply a decline of -1.33% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The CVE share’s 52-week high remains $8.57, putting it -15.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.39. The company has a valuation of $15.19 Billion, with an average of 6.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CVE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the latest session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.15- this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 8.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.66%, and -4.48% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 23.68%. Short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw shorts transact 10.42 Million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.35, implying an increase of 38.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.18 and $12.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVE has been trading 71.81% off suggested target high and -3.62% from its likely low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares are +106.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -135.22% against 28.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before falling -78.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.57 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.53 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.04 Billion and $3.18 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.5% before jumping 11.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -208.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.19% annually.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.01%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc. insiders hold 37.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.5% of the shares at 66.51% float percentage. In total, 404 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ConocoPhillips. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 208Million shares (or 10.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 145.74 Million shares, or about 7.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $880.27 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Oakmark International Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 74,358,045 shares. This is just over 3.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $449.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 71.45 Million, or 3.54% of the shares, all valued at about $431.58 Million.