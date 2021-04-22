CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ): Can A Stock Be Down -3.714% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s traded shares stood at 18,543,381 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.04, to imply an increase of 7.15% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The LOTZ share’s 52-week high remains $12.9, putting it -83.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.41. The company has a valuation of $746.81 Million, with an average of 2.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LOTZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) trade information

After registering a 7.15% upside in the last session, CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.58- this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 7.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.13%, and -13.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -37.14%. Short interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) saw shorts transact 7.49 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 212.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOTZ has been trading 212.5% off suggested target high and 212.5% from its likely low.

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -201.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.