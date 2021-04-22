Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Surged 9.13% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s traded shares stood at 5,005,096 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.36, to imply an increase of 0.07% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BMY share’s 52-week high remains $67.16, putting it -1.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.07. The company has a valuation of $148.03 Billion, with an average of 11.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BMY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) trade information

After registering a 0.07% upside in the latest session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $66.89 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.99%, and 4.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.99%. Short interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) saw shorts transact 16.86 Million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.19, implying an increase of 14.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $66 and $87 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BMY has been trading 31.1% off suggested target high and -0.54% from its likely low.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -44.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -298.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.35% annually.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has its next earnings report out on April 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.96, with the share yield ticking at 2.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.84%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.66% of the shares at 76.71% float percentage. In total, 2995 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 199.34 Million shares (or 8.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.37 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 172.46 Million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.7 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 63,725,150 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.95 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45.28 Million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $2.81 Billion.