Boom Or Bust: Where Is Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Headed Next?

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s traded shares stood at 1,631,939 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.6, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The YUMC share’s 52-week high remains $64.64, putting it -10.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.5. The company has a valuation of $24.63 Billion, with an average of 1.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YUMC a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the latest session, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $60.78 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.04%, and -4.22% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 2.61%. Short interest in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw shorts transact 16.04 Million shares and set a 7.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.62, implying an increase of 15.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $52 and $73.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YUMC has been trading 24.74% off suggested target high and -11.26% from its likely low.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yum China Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) shares are +10.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 20.92% against 28.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 26.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.39 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.43 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.75 Billion and $1.9 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.4% before jumping 27.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.34% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings, Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 0.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Yum China Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.69% of the shares at 89.91% float percentage. In total, 1105 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 41.9 Million shares (or 9.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.39 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.94 Million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.65 Billion.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 30,202,238 shares. This is just over 7.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.71 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.92 Million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about $223.94 Million.