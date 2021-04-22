Boom Or Bust: Where Is View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Headed Next?

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s traded shares stood at 2,124,583 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.96, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The VIEW share’s 52-week high remains $13.31, putting it -91.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.52. The company has a valuation of $1.51 Billion, with an average of 1.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for View, Inc. (VIEW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIEW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the last session, View, Inc. (VIEW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.54- this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 18.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.04%, and -18.88% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -36.84%. Short interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw shorts transact 3.96 Million shares and set a 3.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 129.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIEW has been trading 129.89% off suggested target high and 129.89% from its likely low.

View, Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.