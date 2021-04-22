Boom Or Bust: Where Is Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Headed Next?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares stood at 1,713,111 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $100.61, to imply an increase of 9.61% or $8.82 in intraday trading. The UPST share’s 52-week high remains $165.66, putting it -64.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.61. The company has a valuation of $7.64 Billion, with an average of 1.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UPST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $105, implying an increase of 4.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $81 and $135 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UPST has been trading 34.18% off suggested target high and -19.49% from its likely low.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 126.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 20.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.85% of the shares at 74.07% float percentage. In total, 93 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Point, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.38 Million shares (or 18.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $545.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VK Services, LLC with 5.25 Million shares, or about 7.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $213.88 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,050,000 shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 571.48 Thousand, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about $35.54 Million.