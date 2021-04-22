Boom Or Bust: Where Is TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock Headed Next?

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s traded shares stood at 1,051,123 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.21, to imply an increase of 6.36% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The TPGY share’s 52-week high remains $34.28, putting it -111.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.76. The company has a valuation of $709.19 Million, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TPGY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 54.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPGY has been trading 54.23% off suggested target high and 54.23% from its likely low.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s Major holders

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. insiders hold 2.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.64% of the shares at 85.07% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.96 Million shares (or 14.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Light Street Capital Management, LLC with 3.35 Million shares, or about 9.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $86.69 Million.

We also have AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 90,000 shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52.2 Thousand, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about $1.35 Million.