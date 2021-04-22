Boom Or Bust: Where Is Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Headed Next?

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s traded shares stood at 14,036,748 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.83, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $1.33 in intraday trading. The FTCH share’s 52-week high remains $73.87, putting it -57.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.49. The company has a valuation of $16.61 Billion, with an average of 19.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Farfetch Limited (FTCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FTCH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.46 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 12.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.92%, and -21.79% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -26.61%. Short interest in Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) saw shorts transact 28.57 Million shares and set a 3.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.73, implying an increase of 46.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $59 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTCH has been trading 70.83% off suggested target high and 25.99% from its likely low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Farfetch Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares are +70.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.23% against 6.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -75% this quarter before jumping 69% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $455.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $522.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $331.44 Million and $364.68 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.5% before jumping 43.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -706.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Farfetch Limited insiders hold 5.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.03% of the shares at 90.74% float percentage. In total, 381 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 39.93 Million shares (or 12.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.55 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 25.48 Million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.63 Billion.

We also have Invesco American Franchise Fd and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Invesco American Franchise Fd holds roughly 4,610,893 shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $251.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.18 Million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about $194.46 Million.