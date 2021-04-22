Boom Or Bust: Where Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Stock Headed Next?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Danaher Corporation (DHR), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DHR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.75.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $269.06, implying an increase of 5.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $245 and $290 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DHR has been trading 14.18% off suggested target high and -3.54% from its likely low.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Danaher Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Danaher Corporation (DHR) shares are +9.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.7% against 13.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.7% this quarter before jumping 27.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $6.26 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.39 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.34 Billion and $5.3 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.1% before jumping 20.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 49.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.39% annually.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s Major holders

Danaher Corporation insiders hold 11.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.08% of the shares at 91.43% float percentage. In total, 2362 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 48.74 Million shares (or 6.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.83 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 45.71 Million shares, or about 6.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.15 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Danaher Corporation (DHR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18,022,451 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.67 Million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about $2.81 Billion.