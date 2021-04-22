Boom Or Bust: Where Is D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Headed Next?

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s traded shares stood at 1,981,930 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $93.61, to imply an increase of 0.34% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The DHI share’s 52-week high remains $96.91, putting it -3.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.34. The company has a valuation of $34.02 Billion, with an average of 2.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DHI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) trade information

After registering a 0.34% upside in the latest session, D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $96.91 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 3.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.51%, and 10.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.69%. Short interest in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) saw shorts transact 6.39 Million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.61, implying an increase of 5.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $84 and $113 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DHI has been trading 20.71% off suggested target high and -10.27% from its likely low.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing D.R. Horton, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) shares are +23.1% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.9% against 17.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.4% this quarter before jumping 33.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $6.1 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.6 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.5 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 49.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.9% annually.

DHI Dividends

D.R. Horton, Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 0.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.13%.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s Major holders

D.R. Horton, Inc. insiders hold 9.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.78% of the shares at 91.95% float percentage. In total, 1210 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 35.71 Million shares (or 9.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.46 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 33.68 Million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.32 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 11,740,734 shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $809.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.79 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $674.69 Million.