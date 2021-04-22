Boom Or Bust: Where Is Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Headed Next?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s traded shares stood at 2,376,226 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.97, to imply an increase of 4.85% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The SID share’s 52-week high remains $9.02, putting it -0.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $12.51 Billion, with an average of 3.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SID a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.24, implying an increase of 3.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.58 and $12.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SID has been trading 37.12% off suggested target high and -15.5% from its likely low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 112.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.83% annually.

SID Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a forward dividend ratio of 0.07, with the share yield ticking at 0.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.59% of the shares at 2.59% float percentage. In total, 120 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.92 Million shares (or 0.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Growth Management L.P. with 4.87 Million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $28.98 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and CGM Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 4,197,860 shares. This is just over 0.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 Million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about $22.13 Million.