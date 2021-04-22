Boom Or Bust: Where Is Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Headed Next?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s traded shares stood at 1,280,144 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply an increase of 12.98% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The AGTC share’s 52-week high remains $9.67, putting it -136.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.18. The company has a valuation of $174.86 Million, with an average of 982.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 291.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGTC has been trading 755.75% off suggested target high and 95.6% from its likely low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.36% of the shares at 52.71% float percentage. In total, 97 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 4.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 1.4 Million shares, or about 3.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.12 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,013,109 shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 788.72 Thousand, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $3.11 Million.