Boom Or Bust: Where Is Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Headed Next?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares stood at 2,224,852 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.32, to imply an increase of 4.48% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The AEVA share’s 52-week high remains $21.83, putting it -134.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.57. The company has a valuation of $1.97 Billion, with an average of 1.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEVA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

After registering a 4.48% upside in the last session, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.70 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 12.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.49%, and -36.03% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -35.9%. Short interest in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) saw shorts transact 2.43 Million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.4, implying an increase of 151.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEVA has been trading 221.89% off suggested target high and 114.59% from its likely low.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.