BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Have Dipped -28.68% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s traded shares stood at 1,439,447 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply an increase of 6.99% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The BEST share’s 52-week high remains $5.83, putting it -299.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.22. The company has a valuation of $565.22 Million, with an average of 2.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BEST Inc. (BEST), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BEST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

After registering a 6.99% upside in the latest session, BEST Inc. (BEST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.49 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.43%, and -32.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.68%. Short interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw shorts transact 13.3 Million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BEST Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BEST Inc. (BEST) shares are -47.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -88.52% against 25.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before falling -200% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $997.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.3 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $780.07 Million and $1.26 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.9% before jumping 3.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 83.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

BEST Inc. insiders hold 20.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.54% of the shares at 42.2% float percentage. In total, 100 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.22 Million shares (or 5.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10Million shares, or about 4.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $20.4 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BEST Inc. (BEST) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 3,757,927 shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 Million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about $5.02 Million.