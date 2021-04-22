At Current Prices, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Worth A Patient Look?

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s traded shares stood at 2,838,878 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.3. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $83.88, to imply an increase of 4.45% or $3.57 in intraday trading. The BX share’s 52-week high remains $84.47, putting it -0.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.05. The company has a valuation of $59.18 Billion, with an average of 2.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

After registering a 4.45% upside in the latest session, The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $84.24 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.73%, and 14.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.94%. Short interest in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw shorts transact 6.61 Million shares and set a 2.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.59, implying a decline of -2.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $66 and $91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BX has been trading 8.49% off suggested target high and -21.32% from its likely low.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Blackstone Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) shares are +46.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.51% against 13.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.2% this quarter before jumping 72.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.7 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.76 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.14 Billion and $1.11 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.8% before jumping 58% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -50.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.16% annually.

BX Dividends

The Blackstone Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.26, with the share yield ticking at 2.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.6%.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s Major holders

The Blackstone Group Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.04% of the shares at 64.56% float percentage. In total, 1412 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 42.74 Million shares (or 6.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.77 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.27 Million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.42 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19,014,591 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.23 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.45 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $920.28 Million.