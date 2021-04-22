At Current Prices, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Worth A Patient Look?

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s traded shares stood at 6,002,870 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.7, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The SRNE share’s 52-week high remains $19.39, putting it -151.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $2.2 Billion, with an average of 6.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SRNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside in the last session, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.80- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.27%, and -19.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.82%. Short interest in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) saw shorts transact 55.98 Million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.5, implying an increase of 257.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRNE has been trading 354.55% off suggested target high and 146.75% from its likely low.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) shares are -13.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -190% against 8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 183.3% this quarter before jumping 213.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2687.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $19.85 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.72 Million and $9.01 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 157.1% before jumping 148.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 41% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Major holders

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 11.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.87% of the shares at 32.59% float percentage. In total, 289 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.62 Million shares (or 6.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 12.68 Million shares, or about 4.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $86.51 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6,810,362 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.15 Million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about $50.84 Million.