At Current Prices, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Worth A Patient Look?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s traded shares stood at 2,089,452 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $78.81, to imply a decline of -0.56% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The CTSH share’s 52-week high remains $82.73, putting it -4.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.39. The company has a valuation of $41.92 Billion, with an average of 3.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give CTSH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the latest session, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $80.88 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.46%, and 2.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.08%. Short interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw shorts transact 9.72 Million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85.58, implying an increase of 8.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $56.5 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTSH has been trading 26.89% off suggested target high and -28.31% from its likely low.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) shares are +9.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 3.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -2.1% this quarter before jumping 18.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $4.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.39 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.22 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.4% annually.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 1.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.