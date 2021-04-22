At Current Prices, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Worth A Patient Look?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s traded shares stood at 7,305,158 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.07, to imply an increase of 3.88% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The BLDP share’s 52-week high remains $42.28, putting it -110.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.55. The company has a valuation of $6.02 Billion, with an average of 5.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLDP a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

After registering a 3.88% upside in the last session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.50 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 10.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.31%, and -19.43% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -14.23%. Short interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) saw shorts transact 16.65 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.09, implying an increase of 59.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.5 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLDP has been trading 109.27% off suggested target high and 17.09% from its likely low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ballard Power Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares are +16.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0% against 25.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $26.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24Million and $25.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.7% before jumping 10.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.03% annually.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Ballard Power Systems Inc. insiders hold 3.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.74% of the shares at 36.08% float percentage. In total, 401 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.22 Million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $356.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.26 Million shares, or about 2.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $146.52 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and American Century Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 2,901,850 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.13 Million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about $72.67 Million.