At $52.22 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is Worth A Gamble

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 6,140,186 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.22, to imply an increase of 8.27% or $3.99 in intraday trading. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $100.93, putting it -93.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.5. The company has a valuation of $10.58 Billion, with an average of 5.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sunrun Inc. (RUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RUN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a 8.27% upside in the last session, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.00 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.11%, and -6.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.73%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 26.87 Million shares and set a 4.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.97, implying an increase of 56.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $108 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUN has been trading 106.82% off suggested target high and 5.32% from its likely low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunrun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are -16.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -107.14% against 24.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.9% this quarter before jumping 45.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $322.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $350.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $210.73 Million and $181.29 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53% before jumping 93.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -684.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.82% annually.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders hold 3.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.55% of the shares at 95.46% float percentage. In total, 591 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.63 Million shares (or 14.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.06 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.63 Million shares, or about 11.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.64 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 7,133,745 shares. This is just over 3.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $446.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.28 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $366.29 Million.