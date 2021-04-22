At $43.46 Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is Worth A Gamble

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s traded shares stood at 2,927,822 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.46, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The CARR share’s 52-week high remains $43.57, putting it -0.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.26. The company has a valuation of $37.83 Billion, with an average of 5.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CARR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.37.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the latest session, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.65 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.48%, and 4.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.01%. Short interest in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) saw shorts transact 10.13 Million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.44, implying an increase of 9.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $38 and $57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CARR has been trading 31.16% off suggested target high and -12.56% from its likely low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carrier Global Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares are +33.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.27% against 14.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.7% this quarter before jumping 48.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $4.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.69 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.89 Billion and $3.97 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.2% before jumping 18.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.53% annually.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carrier Global Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Carrier Global Corporation insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.47% of the shares at 86.52% float percentage. In total, 1539 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 88.15 Million shares (or 10.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.32 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 68.82 Million shares, or about 7.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.6 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 40,146,420 shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.69 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.94 Million, or 3.1% of the shares, all valued at about $1.14 Billion.