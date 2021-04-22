At $10.97 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is Worth A Gamble

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares stood at 5,329,616 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.97, to imply an increase of 11.94% or $1.17 in intraday trading. The YSG share’s 52-week high remains $25.47, putting it -132.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.79. The company has a valuation of $6.93 Billion, with an average of 1.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YSG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Yatsen Holding Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.13% of the shares at 24.13% float percentage. In total, 104 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 44.71 Million shares (or 11.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $760.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.71 Million shares, or about 1.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $97.14 Million.

We also have Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund holds roughly 1,337,823 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 Million, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about $19.18 Million.