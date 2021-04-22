ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Dropped -26.64% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares stood at 808,747 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.05, to imply an increase of 2.1% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ASLN share’s 52-week high remains $6.75, putting it -121.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $205.65 Million, with an average of 1.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

After registering a 2.1% upside in the latest session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.27- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 8.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.67%, and -26.64% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 64.35%. Short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw shorts transact 1.32 Million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.5, implying an increase of 178.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASLN has been trading 195.08% off suggested target high and 162.3% from its likely low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.39% of the shares at 11.39% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.01 Million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 1.68 Million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.07 Million.