Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) up 216.8% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s traded shares stood at 22,599,871 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.98, to imply an increase of 30.26% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The ASXC share’s 52-week high remains $6.95, putting it -251.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $460.53 Million, with an average of 11.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) trade information

After registering a 30.26% upside in the last session, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.16 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 8.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.48%, and -52.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 216.8%. Short interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) saw shorts transact 10.59 Million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.45, implying a decline of -26.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.45 and $1.45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASXC has been trading -26.77% off suggested target high and -26.77% from its likely low.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Asensus Surgical, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) shares are +351.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.73% against 22.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 82.9% this quarter before jumping 71.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 138.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $600Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 133.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 90.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s Major holders

Asensus Surgical, Inc. insiders hold 1.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.03% of the shares at 10.21% float percentage. In total, 83 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.16 Million shares (or 0.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.43 Million shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $891.88 Thousand.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF holds roughly 7,109,464 shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 Million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $935Thousand.