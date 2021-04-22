Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Have Dipped -48.12% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares stood at 2,487,417 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.59, to imply an increase of 12.14% or $1.58 in intraday trading. The ARVL share’s 52-week high remains $37.18, putting it -154.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.5. The company has a valuation of $8.84 Billion, with an average of 3.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arrival (ARVL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARVL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

After registering a 12.14% upside in the last session, Arrival (ARVL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.36 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.18%, and -40.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.12%. Short interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw shorts transact 4.79 Million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.75, implying an increase of 124.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.5 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARVL has been trading 153.6% off suggested target high and 95.34% from its likely low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arrival (ARVL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 6,386,585 shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 449.47 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $7.22 Million.