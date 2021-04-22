Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) up 9.22% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s traded shares stood at 1,249,483 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.37, to imply a decline of -7.42% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The AMBO share’s 52-week high remains $6.43, putting it -171.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $55.04 Million, with an average of 795.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMBO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) trade information
After registering a -7.42% downside in the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.19- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 25.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.06%, and -8.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.22%. Short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) saw shorts transact 616.58 Million shares and set a 587.22 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $270, implying an increase of 11292.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $270 and $270 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMBO has been trading 11292.41% off suggested target high and 11292.41% from its likely low.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Major holders
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.09% of the shares at 1.09% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 151.77 Thousand shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $329.35 Thousand.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 101.66 Thousand shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $220.6 Thousand.
