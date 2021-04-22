AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) down -6.33% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s traded shares stood at 13,413,176 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.62, to imply an increase of 14.93% or $0.73 in intraday trading. The UAVS share’s 52-week high remains $17.68, putting it -214.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $351.17 Million, with an average of 4.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UAVS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) trade information

After registering a 14.93% upside in the last session, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.94- this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 5.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.9%, and -27.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.33%. Short interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) saw shorts transact 7.87 Million shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $453.75, implying an increase of 7973.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $453.75 and $453.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAVS has been trading 7973.84% off suggested target high and 7973.84% from its likely low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 70.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -86.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Major holders

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. insiders hold 20.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.37% of the shares at 11.84% float percentage. In total, 57 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.31 Million shares (or 3.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 833.52 Thousand shares, or about 1.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 1,646,403 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.15 Million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about $7.23 Million.