After This Week’s 9.23% Gain in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), We Just Learned Something New

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares stood at 5,303,991 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply an increase of 2.32% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CIG share’s 52-week high remains $2.98, putting it -23.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $3.94 Billion, with an average of 30.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

After registering a 2.32% upside in the latest session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.45- this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.23%, and 7.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.8%. Short interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) saw shorts transact 17.47 Million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.1, implying an increase of 28.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.1 and $3.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIG has been trading 28.1% off suggested target high and 28.1% from its likely low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CIG Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 4.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.98%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.69% of the shares at 23.69% float percentage. In total, 166 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 102.96 Million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $296.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd with 11.4 Million shares, or about 1.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $32.84 Million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 58,833,125 shares. This is just over 5.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 Million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about $6.33 Million.