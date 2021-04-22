After This Week’s -5.55% Fall in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), We Just Learned Something New

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s traded shares stood at 6,045,172 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 7.52% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ONTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.93, putting it -196.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $154.67 Million, with an average of 8.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 50.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

After registering a 7.52% upside in the last session, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.717 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 8.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.55%, and -47.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 40.34%. Short interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw shorts transact 10.18 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.1, implying an increase of 223.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.1 and $2.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONTX has been trading 223.08% off suggested target high and 223.08% from its likely low.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $60Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $150Million and $56Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -60% before jumping 7.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 75.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 90.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.06% of the shares at 15.14% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.26 Million shares (or 3.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 1.29 Million shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $600.05 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,849,848 shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 Million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about $999.22 Thousand.