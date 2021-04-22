After This Week’s -5.13% Fall in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), We Just Learned Something New

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares stood at 5,380,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.11, to imply an increase of 3.74% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ITRM share’s 52-week high remains $6.02, putting it -442.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $195.89 Million, with an average of 8.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ITRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

After registering a 3.74% upside in the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.18 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 5.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.13%, and -33.53% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 12.23%. Short interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw shorts transact 3.97 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying an increase of 102.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITRM has been trading 125.23% off suggested target high and 80.18% from its likely low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.13% of the shares at 9.19% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners X LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 0.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 1.54 Million shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.52 Million.